Lionel Messi Taken by Performances of Spurs Duo in Historic Champions League Win Over Real Madrid

Tottenham stars Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have caught the attention of Barcelona ace Lionel Messi after the pair both got on the scoresheet in their historic win over Real Madrid at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon claim that the Argentinian was taken by what he saw from Alli and Eriksen after the duo sealed Spurs' progress into the last 16 of the Champions League.

21-year-old Alli bagged a brace for Spurs - although there was an element of offside in the buildup to the first and a heavy deflection on the second - while Eriksen finished off a swift counter-attack to score the home side's third with a cool finish sending the 80,000 fans at Wembley into delirium.

The report continues claims that Messi believes that if the attacking pair made the move to Spain they would be both be able to live up to the hype surrounding them.

With Tottenham showing signs of real potential after beating the back-to-back reigning European Champions, Messi has added himself to the list of those who have developed a healthy respect for the north London side, and is now concerned about the prospect of coming up against fellow Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Barcelona all but sealed their progress on Tuesday night despite only managing to pick up a draw to Olympiakos - the first time in five years the Catalan giants failed to score in a Champions League group stage game.