Lionel Messi Taken by Performances of Spurs Duo in Historic Champions League Win Over Real Madrid

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Tottenham stars Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have caught the attention of Barcelona ace Lionel Messi after the pair both got on the scoresheet in their historic win over Real Madrid at Wembley on Wednesday night. 

Notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon claim that the Argentinian was taken by what he saw from Alli and Eriksen after the duo sealed Spurs' progress into the last 16 of the Champions League.

21-year-old Alli bagged a brace for Spurs - although there was an element of offside in the buildup to the first and a heavy deflection on the second - while Eriksen finished off a swift counter-attack to score the home side's third with a cool finish sending the 80,000 fans at Wembley into delirium. 

The report continues claims that Messi believes that if the attacking pair made the move to Spain they would be both be able to live up to the hype surrounding them. 

With Tottenham showing signs of real potential after beating the back-to-back reigning European Champions, Messi has added himself to the list of those who have developed a healthy respect for the north London side, and is now concerned about the prospect of coming up against fellow Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino in the knockout rounds of the competition. 

Barcelona all but sealed their progress on Tuesday night despite only managing to pick up a draw to Olympiakos - the first time in five years the Catalan giants failed to score in a Champions League group stage game. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters