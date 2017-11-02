Liverpool's Lovren, Mane Have Homes Broken Into During Champions League Match

Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren were the targets of thieves during Liverpool's Champions League match vs. Maribor.

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Liverpool enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Maribor in the Champions League this week, but the joy was probably short-lived for two of their stars, who had their homes targeted by thieves while they were away.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren were the victims of housebreaking, with Mane's house being accessed by the thieves, while Lovren's patio was smashed.

Police were called to Lovren's house on Wednesday night, just 15 minutes into the match against Maribor, with the would-be intruders fleeing after a woman on the defender's property screamed at them. 

Whilst on the scene, the lawmen discovered that Mane's property had been broken into as well.

“It is not known yet if anything was stolen during this second incident but the occupier has been informed," a spokesman for the Merseyside said on Thursday.

“The investigation by detectives is in its early stages but it is believed the offenders fled in a car and officers would appeal to anyone who saw a vehicle being driven suspiciously in the area at around 8pm to contact them.”

Mane and Lovren did not feature in the match against Maribor, having picked up injuries, but they were both present at Anfield.

This latest attempt comes after Roberto Firmino's house was broken into late last year by hooded thieves who made away with around £70k worth of property.

The Brazilian was forced to move to a hotel with his family, and Liverpool placed a security team at the residence shortly after.

