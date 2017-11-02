Luka Modric Admits Real Madrid Deserved to Lose to Tottenham in Wembley Thriller

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Luka Modric has admitted that Real Madrid deserved to be beaten by Tottenham in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night. Holders Madrid slumped to a heavy defeat at Wembley as Spurs ran out comfortable 3-1 winners over Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Dele Alli’s brace and Christian Eriksen’s effort had given Mauricio Pochettino’s side a 3-0 lead before Cristiano Ronaldo snatched a late consolation with ten minutes remaining. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Ronaldo complained about Tottenham’s opening goal after the game, with a clear offside decision not given in the buildup, and insisted the result was ‘not a fair reflection of what happened’. 

Modric disagreed with his Madrid teammate though, telling beIN Sports"Of course, we are disappointed with our performance and the result tonight. I think Tottenham were a much better team, it’s as simple as that, they deserved to win. We need to see what we need to do to get back to where we were before to play like we can."

The win for Tottenham puts them three points ahead of Real in Group H, with a trip to Dortmund and hosting APOEL Nicosia still to play before the winter break, with Spurs having already qualified for the next round.

"I can agree with you that we were a bit more open than usual," Modric continued, "Tottenham knew how to use all this space that we left them, and they scored three goals. Like I said, they deserved to win."

Real face APOEL away in the next round before hosting Dortmund on Matchday Six. A win in either match or a pair of draws will also secure their qualification.

