Royal Antwerp's Joel Lobanzo, 17, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lobanzo suffered the cardiac arrest while training with Royal Antwerp's under-19 team on Tuesday. He was immediately attended to by the club's medical staff, who started the resuscitation and transferred him to a hospital. He remained in critical condition for more than a day before he died on Thursday.

Royal Antwerp confirmed Lobanzo's death on their official website.

"We discovered this terrible news that Joel Lobanzo, a 17-year-old youth player from RAFC, died last night," the club statement translates, per Sky Sports.

"At the time of this tragic event, some tens of young people were present in the training fields. For all witnesses of this awful incident - both fellow players, trainers and youth workers - the club has provided shelter and support since yesterday. Over the next few days this will be the case. This is further communicated internally.

"For respect for Joel and his family, the club wishes to limit communication. We strongly urge the media not to bother the family and friends. A time of mourning breaks, which we want to spend in serenity. We convey our deepest feelings of compassion to Joel's family and friends."

Clubs across Belgium sent condolences to Royal Antwerp and Lozano's family.