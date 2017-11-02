Spurs Boss Pochettino Lays Praised on His Team Following 'Important' Victory Over Real Madrid

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino praised his Tottenham side for their impressive performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday night as Spurs ran out 3-1 victors in an 'important' win over the Champions League holders.

It was a historic night for Pochettino's players. A Dele Alli brace followed by a confident finish from Christian Eriksen handed Spurs a 3-1 victory over Los Blancos - becoming the first English team to ever beat Madrid in the Champions League group stages.

And now, following on from their convincing victory, their manager has spoken of his pride for the club:

"I'm very proud of my players and I congratulate them. I'm so pleased for Dele and our fans," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"The victory is so important for us and the players. It's a win over Real so it's great for the club and fans. There's a long way to go until the end of the season. What's important is trying to achieve our challenge and target."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

While Tottenham were impressive, Madrid were also very poor; and a very shaky backline made the north London club's attacks much easier than initially anticipated, but Pochettino doesn't seem to care - adding that the win gives his side huge confidence:

"Of course this win gives us great belief for everyone and confidence. We are now in the next stage of the Champions League, but now it's so important to compete against Crystal Palace [next weekend]. Like a manager you can't stop thinking."

Tottenham now turn their attention to the weekend. Spurs host struggling Crystal Palace at Wembley, looking to continue their home heroics against the Eagles in the Premier League.