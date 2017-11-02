West Ham's Injury Curse Continues With Michail Antonio Set to Miss Liverpool Clash With Rib Injury

West Ham have been hit by yet another injury blow ahead of their clash with Liverpool on the weekend as Michail Antonio has been ruled out of the Premier League fixture with a rib injury.

Antonio has borne the brunt of the criticism following his role in Crystal Palace's last gasp equaliser against the Hammers last weekend, in what has been a topsy-turvy season for the versatile 27-year-old who has been plagued with injury throughout the campaign.

According to the Evening Standard the winger has suffered a recurrence of a rib injury which he sustained during West Ham's 3-0 defeat to Brighton at the London Stadium a fortnight ago.

The absence of Antonio will come as a major blow for the under pressure Slaven Bilic who is also being forced to shuffle his back-line following injuries and suspension to his regular starters.

Michail Antonio doing a Ginola here, getting caned for it - but what about how his team-mates 'defend' the counter? Just like against Bulgaria... — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) October 28, 2017

James Collins is still on the sidelines with an ankle problem and right-back Pablo Zabaleta will miss the match against the Reds through suspension, after picking up his fifth booking of the season against the Eagles, whilst Jose Fonte and Aaron Cresswell picked up injuries at Selhurst Park.

Left-back Cresswell is understood to have a chance of recovering in time for the late Saturday kick-off, whilst Winston Reid could also be set to return to the squad after missing the trip to Selhurst Park with a calf strain.

Despite saying Antonio's mistake against the Eagles "should not happen at this level," Bilic will undoubtedly miss the 27-year-old's pace and power which could have caused serious trouble against Liverpool's shaky defence away from home.