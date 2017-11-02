West Ham's Injury Curse Continues With Michail Antonio Set to Miss Liverpool Clash With Rib Injury

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

West Ham have been hit by yet another injury blow ahead of their clash with Liverpool on the weekend as Michail Antonio has been ruled out of the Premier League fixture with a rib injury. 

Antonio has borne the brunt of the criticism following his role in Crystal Palace's last gasp equaliser against the Hammers last weekend, in what has been a topsy-turvy season for the versatile 27-year-old who has been plagued with injury throughout the campaign. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard the winger has suffered a recurrence of a rib injury which he sustained during West Ham's 3-0 defeat to Brighton at the London Stadium a fortnight ago.

The absence of Antonio will come as a major blow for the under pressure Slaven Bilic who is also being forced to shuffle his back-line following injuries and suspension to his regular starters.

James Collins is still on the sidelines with an ankle problem and right-back Pablo Zabaleta will miss the match against the Reds through suspension, after picking up his fifth booking of the season against the Eagles, whilst Jose Fonte and Aaron Cresswell picked up injuries at Selhurst Park. 

Left-back Cresswell is understood to have a chance of recovering in time for the late Saturday kick-off, whilst Winston Reid could also be set to return to the squad after missing the trip to Selhurst Park with a calf strain. 

Despite saying Antonio's mistake against the Eagles "should not happen at this level," Bilic will undoubtedly miss the 27-year-old's pace and power which could have caused serious trouble against Liverpool's shaky defence away from home. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters