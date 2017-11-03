Jose Mourinho Insists Liverpool Will Close Premier League Points Gap on Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has said that Liverpool will be close to Manchester United 'in a couple of weeks', despite the Merseyside club being seven points behind United and sitting sixth in the table.

The 54-year-old has insisted that Liverpool will be involved in this year's battle for the Premier League. Mourinho's comments come irrespective of Liverpool's recent form which has seen them win only once in their last four league matches.

"If Liverpool are a couple of points behind I'm pretty sure that in a couple of weeks they'll be close to us too" the United boss said in a recent interview with Sky Sports

Although rumours of unrest at Chelsea have been emerging, the Portuguese manager said that they are title challengers too and that you can never rule out the champions.

"Chelsea are the champions and one of the top teams in the country and I consider them and they consider themselves too, a big contender for the title."

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly already decided to sack manager Antonio Conte.



Gossip: https://t.co/b781Z1B7cJ pic.twitter.com/9EXrwlbYoN — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 2, 2017

Mourinho faces Antonio Conte on Sunday after Chelsea suffered a devastating 3-0 defeat away to Roma in the Champions League. However, the Manchester United manager is still anticipating a big game against his former club on the weekend.

"I think it's a big game because it's a big game not because I've been at Chelsea or Matic or Mata" he stated. "It's just because Chelsea are champions and Manchester United are Manchester United."