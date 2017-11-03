PHOTOS: Cameroon Launch Striking New PUMA Home Kit With Help From Legend Roger Milla

Cameroon have launched their PUMA home kit, with the current squad teaming up with famous musician MHD and national team legend Roger Milla for the viral unveiling.

Milla became a global cult hero when he danced his way into the hearts of people all over the planet with iconic goal celebrations at the 1990 World Cup - a tournament that saw Cameroon become the first African team to reach the quarter finals.

The veteran forward had already played the 1982 World Cup, and had earlier retired from international football in the late 1980s. He later returned to play in 1994 at the age of 42, still a tournament record for the oldest outfield player.

Cameroon and PUMA have been no strangers to striking kits - cast your mind back to the sleeve-less shirt or the all-in-one jersey - and the latest is no different.

Image by Jamie Spencer

The shirt, in typical green and with a darker shade of sleeves, features a bold roaring lion graphic, bringing alive the spirit of the Indomitable Lions.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Cameroon will play five Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to play against Comoros, Malawi and Morocco in 2018, despite having already qualified for the tournament as hosts.

Having won the 2017 edition, the Indomitable Lions will be looking to retain the trophy on home soil in 2019 and win back-to-back titles just as they did in 2000 and 2002.