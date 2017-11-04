Brazilian Ronaldo Sees Neymar's Barcelona Exit as 'Similar' to His Own

Former Barcelona striker Ronaldo Nazario has blamed the Blaugrana's board for Neymar leaving Catalonia over the summer, claiming that he had similar issues during his short spell at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian striker hung up his boots in 2011 after a successful career, the 41-year-old's time at Inter Milan and Real Madrid being the most memorable in his time as a player for a large portion of football fans.

"Players have to make time to see everything, they have to focus on their own business," Ronaldo told Brazilian newspaper Veja (via Marca).

"Neymar's departure was similar to mine, and though I don't know the details or what happened in the negotiations, there may have been an issue with the Barcelona board, which was also the case when I left."

Ronaldo joined Barcelona in 1996 after a two-year spell in Holland with PSV Eindhoven.

However, his £13.5m move to Catalonia didn't work out how the Brazilian had dreamed it would, opting to ditch life in Spain for a move to Inter Milan after just one season.

The former Ballon d'Or winner would go on to spend the next 11 years in Milan and Madrid, Ronaldo having a five-year stint with Los Blanco in between his time at the San Siro, where he represented both Inter and AC Milan.