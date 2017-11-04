Ex-Man Utd Defender Rio Ferdinand Reveals What He Believes is Spurs Defender's Biggest Weakness

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he believes Spurs defensive ace Davinson Sánchez's biggest weakness is his ability on the ball. The 21-year-old has impressed since joining Spurs in the summer for an eye-watering £40m from Ajax, but Ferdinand contended that the bright spark is far from the finished article as things stand.

Speaking to BT Sport during Spurs' 3-1 hammering of Real Madrid, the former England captain took the time to praise the Columbian international, but made it clear that he still has progress to make in his footballing development. Ferdinand claimed:

"Defensively I think he’s very talented. On the ball he’s got a lot to do. I think that’s a weakness in his game. They’ll be working with him on that. So far he’s done what has been asked of him."


The talented young defender has clearly earned the trust of his manager, Mauricio Pochettino, who has made no hesitation in integrating the player into his starting eleven. Sánchez particularly impressed in Spurs' trio of wins over APOEL Nicosia, Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth, where he showed the assurance in defence of a much more experienced player.

Spurs bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in superb style in midweek, comprehensively defeating Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side in the Champions League. 


Pochettino's men face Crystal Palace in a London derby on Sunday afternoon, and will be eager to inflict more pain on Roy Hodgson's ailing side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters