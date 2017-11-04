Ex-Man Utd Defender Rio Ferdinand Reveals What He Believes is Spurs Defender's Biggest Weakness

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he believes Spurs defensive ace Davinson Sánchez's biggest weakness is his ability on the ball. The 21-year-old has impressed since joining Spurs in the summer for an eye-watering £40m from Ajax, but Ferdinand contended that the bright spark is far from the finished article as things stand.

Speaking to BT Sport during Spurs' 3-1 hammering of Real Madrid, the former England captain took the time to praise the Columbian international, but made it clear that he still has progress to make in his footballing development. Ferdinand claimed:

"Defensively I think he’s very talented. On the ball he’s got a lot to do. I think that’s a weakness in his game. They’ll be working with him on that. So far he’s done what has been asked of him."





The talented young defender has clearly earned the trust of his manager, Mauricio Pochettino, who has made no hesitation in integrating the player into his starting eleven. Sánchez particularly impressed in Spurs' trio of wins over APOEL Nicosia, Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth, where he showed the assurance in defence of a much more experienced player.

Spurs bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in superb style in midweek, comprehensively defeating Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side in the Champions League.





Pochettino's men face Crystal Palace in a London derby on Sunday afternoon, and will be eager to inflict more pain on Roy Hodgson's ailing side.