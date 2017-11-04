Former Liverpool Star Michael Owen Falls Off Horse Twice as He Prepares to Race at Ascot

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Former England international Michael Owen did not have the best of practices as he fell off his horse twice, in his preparation to race at Ascot to raise money for charity. 

Owen played for the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City during his playing career, while also representing the England international team. He was also crowned the best player in the world when he won the Balon d'Or in 2001. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

But it seems like the former striker is having some problems switching football for horse racing, as tries to prepare for his debut horse race. The 37-year-old is scheduled to compete in the seven-furlong which takes place on November 24th as he bids to raise money for the Prince's Countryside Fund, who help secure better futures for British farmers and the country side. 

Owen's preparations though got a bit of a reality check as he fell off his horse twice during practice on Thursday.

Speaking to the Telegraph about it, Owen said "today was really insightful and, if anything, it has brought me on a lot but also put me back a couple of strides because it was the first time I've fallen off of a horse - twice!.

"It's made me think that they're not machines. I've been doing some practice back at home and it felt very easy and I thought I would breeze it. Today, there's been wide open spaces, horses you don't know and it's been very, very different. It's made me think to myself that I need to do some hard work between now and Ascot."

