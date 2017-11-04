Huddersfield Town bounced back from their loss to Liverpool last weekend by battling to a 1-0 Premier League victory over a stubborn West Bromwich Albion side.

After an entertaining, if not top-quality first half of football, Rajiv van La Parra bent a stunning long range effort into the top corner on the stroke of half-time. After dominating much of the game, the hosts then had to change their game plan midway through the second half, as Christopher Schindler was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

David Wagner's side weathered the storm and survived the second half, with West Brom failing to convert the advantage of having an extra man into scoring an equaliser. Goalkeeper Jonas Lössl was the hero at the death, making two stunning saves to assure his side the three points.

The game began at breakneck pace, with neither side wiling to sit on their laurels in the early stages of the match. In the 11th minute, van La Parra had the best chance of early action, firing a powerful shot narrowly over the bar after outwitting the Baggies' defensive line with some neat footwork on the edge of the box.

Terrier's forward Tom Ince had the first shot on target in the 18th minute of the match, but his elegantly struck effort was saved comfortably by the West Brom stopper Ben Foster. Ince had another chance in the 31st minute, blazing the ball over the bar from 12 yards out after the visitors failed to deal with a bobbling Aaron Mooy corner.

Jay Rodriguez gave the Baggies their first shot on target in the 36th minute, but his firmly struck low shot was clung on to by Lössl. In the 44th minute, van La Parra brought life to an otherwise turgid game, scoring a sensational goal to open the scoring. The Dutchman received the ball on the edge of the area, before bending a 30-yard, dipping effort into the top corner.

In the 56th minute, Huddersfield were in trouble, as their star centre-back Christopher Schindler was sent off for a second yellow card, after making a wild challenge on West Brom centre-back Ahmed Hegazi. Tony Pulis boldly made a triple substitution, bringing James McClean, Salomón Rondón and Matt Philips onto the pitch as he looked to exploit the depleted home side.

Rondón should have equalised in the 72nd minute, but he was unable to turn Johnny Evans' whipped cross into the back of the net, and it zipped passed Lössl's near post with the keeper well beaten. West Brom began to turn on the heat, as the Terriers' ten men began to feel the pressure of Pulis' side's influx of fresh legs.

Lössl came to the rescue twice stoppage time, keeping out both McClean and Phillips with two excellent diving stops. The Danish keeper clawed out Mclean's towering header, before tipping Phillips' driving effort wide of goal after hurling himself into a low dive.

The Terriers held on, as the Baggies failed to break down their defence with a series of directionless attacking movements. Wagner's side's win pushed them up to the dizzying heights of 11th in the table, while the Baggies now lie in 15th place just two points clear of the relegation zone.