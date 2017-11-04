Real Madrid Reportedly Keen on Signing Tottenham Ace Dele Alli But Daniel Levy Stands in the Way

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Florentino Perez is reportedly paying close attention to Tottenham talisman Dele Alli after the youngster scored twice and showed impressive skills during Spurs' Champions League win against Real Madrid last week. 

Los Blancos' President is a great admirer of both him and his co-star striker Harry Kane, and is hoping to secure either of them by the end of the season. 

According to Marca, Real's interest towards the duo is progressing fast, with both Perez and director general Jose Angel Sanchez pushing for a new deal for the 21-year-old playmaker. 


In the past few years, Zinedine Zidane has actively taken part in the club's scouting and recruiting process - to the extent that he often pronounced himself against their transfer auctions - and Perez generally agreed with the Frenchman's requests. 

However, the current Real Madrid's situation may change how things are run. Having recently suffered two setbacks in a row, the Galacticos are going through a chaotic period and Zidane's veto when it comes to transfers could be nulled. 

This would allow Perez to freely chase Dele Alli, whose signing, however, could still not be immediate. 

Were Real Madrid to bid for him, they would still have to deal with old acquaintance and ruthless negotiator Daniel Levy. 

Levy has been Tottenham's chairman for the past 16 years and has ever since become famous worldwide for being one of the hardest and most impatient negotiators in the European scenes. 

Los Blancos still remember how expensive landing Luka Modric and Gareth Bale were.; Spurs pocketed a staggering, world-record €100m from selling the Welsh superstar striker to Madrid and previously, Luka Modric's transfer in 2012 earned them around £30m. 

Levy's tendency to always obtain what he wants would represent, according to Marca, a major obstacle were Tottenham to agree on a deal for Alli. 

This summer, Neymar and Mbappe joined Paris-st-Germain for the astonishing price of respectively €220m and €180m and Spurs' chairman won't certainly expect any less for his English aces.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters