Real Madrid Star Marcelo Asks Troll to Help Find His Missing 'Cojones' on Instagram

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo experienced a tough week on the field following back-to-back defeats at the hands of Girona and Tottenham, yet the Brazilian still possessed enough wit to react brilliantly to a troll on social media. 

After falling to a 3-1 defeat in the Champions League on Wednesday against Spurs - Madrid's first loss in the groups stages of the competition since October 2012 - Marcelo chose to look for the positives as he posted a picture on Instagram to show his side remains united despite the current rough patch.

#M12 👊🏾⚽️💪🏾

A post shared by Marcelo Vieira Jr. (@marcelotwelve) on

His caption included symbols of a first, a ball and a flexed bicep, however one of his 21m fans on Instagram was not having any of the Brazilian's good feeling vibes, as he questioned the 29-year-old on his post, which when translated read: "Lost balls and you wear the shirt of Madrid????

Marcelo was quick to respond in a hilarious fashion as he replied: "If I lose [them], you help me find them?"

Image by Joanna Durkan

Although Real Madrid are currently experiencing a dip in form which has fans venting their frustrations through social media, Marcelo and his teammates will no doubt be looking to secure a win against Las Palmas on Sunday to ease the fans worries through the upcoming international break.

Zinedine Zidane's side currently sit in third place in the league table, eight points behind rivals Barcelona with just 10 games played so far this season. 

