Young Gunner Joe Willock Extends Contract at Arsenal with Long-Term Deal

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Arsenal teenager Joe Willock has signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates after being promoted to the Gunners' first team squad this season.

Joe, 18, is the last remaining Willock at Arsenal since his two brothers, Matty and Chris, both left the Gunners in recent years. Chris, 19, left to join Benefica during the summer, while Matty, 21, is currently a contracted player at Manchester United, but on-loan to Dutch side FC Utrecht.  

The midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season so far with the Gunners. He was included in Arsenal's first team squad this campaign, along with the likes of Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

The youngster made his first team debut for the Gunners in the Carabao Cup against Doncaster Rovers back in September and has since been involved in four other matches in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup. He has also not yet lost a game he has been involved in.

Arsenal have made an official statement congratulating the 18-year-old for getting a new deal with the club. On their official club website they said "we would all like to congratulate Joe on his new deal, and look forward to his continued progress with the club."

Some Arsenal supporters also took to Twitter to express their delight at the news:

Willock will also have more to look forward to after he was named in the squad for the England U19 team in Bulgaria next week as the Three Lions begin their European Championship defence. 

