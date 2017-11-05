Bayern Munich Legend Claims Dortmund Starlet Christian Pulisic Should Replace Arjen Robben in Munich

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthäus has claimed Bayern Munich should look to replace ageing Dutch winger Arjen Robben with the young American prodigy Christian Pulisic, after his impressive display in Dortmund's 3-1 loss to Bayern at the Westfalenstadion.

According to Goal, Matthaus told Sky: "If Bayern Munich someday looks for a replacement for Robben and [Franck] Ribery, then they have to put out their feelers for Pulisic.

"He is 19-years-old and has high quality," the Bayern great continued, "With his confidence and his speed, he is called to higher [things]."

Pulisic was a shining light in an otherwise somber day for Borussia Dortmund, he even nutmegged the aforementioned Robben in the build up to Dortmund's only goal, and coach Peter Bosz conceded this in his post match press conference.

The Dutchman told Sky: "Pulisic was clearly the best player in our team, he had an incredible game."

Regarding his side's performance as a whole, the manager was less effusive: "Dortmund didn't play like a top team," Bosz said. "Bayern were clearly better in the first half.

"We were always too late because we were too far away. We wanted to play very compact. That did not work. It's hard to say why. We were better in the second half, which shows that we have the quality to compete Bayern."

Despite a promising start to the campaign, the former Ajax boss has come under fire in recent weeks for his obstinance regarding his style of play, amidst an uneasy period for the German side.

However, Bosz was defiant when he said: "The goals have nothing to do with our tactical system. It must not happen that we give Bayern so much space.

"We had two or three crystal clear chances where we have to make it 1-1. In the second half we tried everything, we had the chance to make it 2-1, then it gets exciting again.

"These are times when we have to stand together as a team. "

Dortmund have just one win in their last seven matches, and that came against third division FC Magdeburg in the German Cup on October 24. Having previously topped the Bundesliga, they are now six points adrift of their victors Bayern in third place.