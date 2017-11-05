PHOTOS: PUMA Release Images of Stunning Special Edition Golden Boots for Aguero to Wear vs Arsenal

PUMA have released stunning images of the limited edition PUMA ONE boots Sergio Aguero will wear in Manchester City's crunch Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Argentine forward broke the Manchester City goalscoring record during his side's 4-2 away win at Napoli on Wednesday night and to commemorate the performance, PUMA have provided him with a GOLD PUMA ONE football boot to wear when his side take on Arsene Wenger's north Londoners at the Etihad.

Image by Chris Deeley

Aguero fired home in the 69th minute against the Serie A leaders, guiding the ball home to finish off a nice counter-attacking move and put his side back into the lead - a lead which they would not relinquish, Raheem Sterling confirming the result late on.

The 29-year-old surpassed club great Eric Brook with his beautifully taken second-half strike, taking him out in front alone with 178 goals for the north-west club just over six years after making the £32.4m switch from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Image by Chris Deeley

Speaking after breaking Brook's record, Aguero said: "There's no limit to how many I can score. Can I get to 200 soon? Maybe, I hope so. Now I think I have to play the same way because we have a lot of games until December. I just have to keep playing the same way.





"It depends on how many years City play this way and keep trying to score goals, but the most important thing is to win titles. Obviously, when I score a goal, I'm very happy but above all a player is happy if his team wins. When I don't score it is fine because the important thing is to win."

Immediately after the game, he revealed: "This [shirt] is for my son. He text me to say: if I score, to bring the shirt to him! I am happy for my family in Argentina and my friends. Hi everyone!"

Image by Chris Deeley

