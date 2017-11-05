West Ham United Fans Take to Social Media and React Badly to Possible Slaven Bilic Replacement

West Ham United's 1-4 defeat on Saturday evening against Liverpool at the London Stadium has without a doubt sealed Slaven Bilic's fate at the club.

With the fans furious at the Hammers' form since moving to the Stratford-based stadium, the team now see themselves only a point above the relegation zone.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The West Ham board were at first hesitant of sacking the Croatian manager, but now news has leaked that the club have lined up a replacement for Bilic.

Reports suggest that David Moyes will be managing West Ham United for the remainder of the season and fans are not happy about it.

SCOTT HEPPELL/GettyImages

Hammers and other fans took to Twitter shortly after the rumours surfaced to let the world know what they thought about Moyes being the new boss.

What in the last four years has convinced the #whufc board that David Moyes is the right man for the job? — PRT (@PaulRoseTroup) November 4, 2017

We left the Boleyn Ground and moved to a 60,000 seater stadium to end up getting David Moyes as our manager. The banter era has peaked. — West Ham Photos (@whufcphotos) November 4, 2017

If West Ham get David Moyes I will genuinely stop supporting them until the owners die or leave. — Chelton (@paulchelton_) November 4, 2017

David Moyes to step in at West Ham, you say? How did his last relegation battle turn out? Oh. 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/Q2UtnGqmYO — Dan Silver (@dansilver_) November 4, 2017

David Moyes has had a rough four years after leaving Everton in 2013. Since then he has been sacked by Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland for lacklustre performances with his teams.

If the news is true and Moyes does become West Ham manager, should he get the Hammers out of relegation there may be a possibility of a long term contract.