West Ham United Fans Take to Social Media and React Badly to Possible Slaven Bilic Replacement

November 05, 2017

West Ham United's 1-4 defeat on Saturday evening against Liverpool at the London Stadium has without a doubt sealed Slaven Bilic's fate at the club.

With the fans furious at the Hammers' form since moving to the Stratford-based stadium, the team now see themselves only a point above the relegation zone.

The West Ham board were at first hesitant of sacking the Croatian manager, but now news has leaked that the club have lined up a replacement for Bilic.

Reports suggest that David Moyes will be managing West Ham United for the remainder of the season and fans are not happy about it. 

Hammers and other fans took to Twitter shortly after the rumours surfaced to let the world know what they thought about Moyes being the new boss. 

David Moyes has had a rough four years after leaving Everton in 2013. Since then he has been sacked by Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland for lacklustre performances with his teams. 

If the news is true and Moyes does become West Ham manager, should he get the Hammers out of relegation there may be a possibility of a long term contract. 

