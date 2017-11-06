Alan Shearer Annoyed at Arsene Wenger's Comments Concerning Raheem Sterling Dive

Former England star Alan Shearer has blasted Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for his comments about Raheem Sterling following Manchester City's win against Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday.

The Gunners boss accused the City winger of diving when the home side were given a penalty which led to the Citizens taking a 2-0 lead. Speaking after the game, Wenger had some strong words for the ex-Liverpool man.

"I believe it was no penalty," Wenger told BBC Sport. "We know that Sterling dives well, he does that very well."

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, former Newcastle man Shearer was angry at the Frenchman's comments and believed it was a penalty.

"There is no way that was a dive and it was a penalty. It's one thing for Wenger to deflect from his team's inadequacies, it's another to question someone's integrity and be wrong.

"I think he owes Sterling an apology."

Along with his comments on Sterling, Wenger was angry at the officials on the day for their part in City's third goal, which should have been flagged offside for both David Silva and the scorer Gabriel Jesus. The Arsenal boss had a dig at the officials and claimed that the standard is getting worse every year.

"I feel the referees don't work enough. The level drops every season at the moment and, overall, it's unacceptable," he said.

"The third goal was offside. I am very upset because at 2-1 we were in the game. The third goal was the killer and it is by coincidence that mistakes always go for the home team, as we know. You can accept it if City win in a normal way, but this is unacceptable."

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola was thrilled after he saw his side win their ninth game in a row in the Premier League, a new personal best for the Manchester club.

"We won in the best way," the Spaniard said. "Sometimes it's like this.

"I was told it was offside and I don't want to win like this, but earlier this season Arsenal beat Burnley with a handball in the 96th minute."

Former Gunner Ian Wright also commented on the penalty incident and felt that Wenger's comments were somewhat harsh.

"It was a penalty, the defending was poor. It was clumsy and clunky from Nacho Monreal and he catches a leg. You can see it clearly. It's harsh for Wenger to say that, it's not good."

The defeat leaves Arsenal sixth in the table and with questions of where their season is heading. The Arsenal faithful will hope for better results after the international break when they play in the North London derby against Spurs.