Arsenal & Manchester City Battle it Out to Secure Signing of Ajax Wonderkid Frenkie De Jong

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly locked in a battle over Ajax wonderkid Frenkie De Jong, after it was revealed that both clubs held talks with the Dutch giants over the signature of the young Dutchman.

Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola are both keen on the signing of the 20-year-old midfielder and could snatch the Ajax star for only £5m in the next transfer window, according to the Sun.





The young Dutchman came onto the scene last season for Ajax, as they impressed in both the league and Europe. De Jong's most notable appearance was in last seasons Europa League final against Manchester United when he came on as a substitute.

The youngster has been in fine form this season and with only 18 months left on his contract, Ajax could offer the Dutch international a new contract in order to boost the transfer fee in the future.

De Jong began his career at Willem II before moving to Ajax and playing for their youth team in the second-tier, where he won the Talent of the Season award in the 2016-17 season.

Both English clubs will be hoping to sign the midfielder in January as they look to strengthen their respected squads for the second half of the season. For the youngster, a move to either club would suit his style of play.

At Ajax a total football philosophy is installed at an early age. Both Arsenal and City play in this type of manner and under either coach the player would certainly continue his development in the right fashion.