Barcelona Striker Declares He 'Wants to Stay' Despite Interest From the Premier League

Barcelona striker Paco Alcácer is ready to snub interest from Southampton and pursue a future in Catalonia.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a January move to St Mary's Stadium, however, a recent run of form has left Alcácer craving more first-team football at Camp Nou.





"I want to stay at Barcelona. I am very clear about what I want, to keep working hard and to get better every day alongside Suárez and Messi, who are the best forwards in the world and I learn a lot from them," Alcácer told Sport.

paco alcácer with as many goals as ronaldo this season. — justbarcathings (@justbarcathings) November 4, 2017

"Personally, it's satisfying to score two and to help the team, because I don't play on my own and the team is the most important thing.

"We are a big squad and there are players that have to be left out. You have to work hard to get in the team and take the opportunities you get."

Alcácer's teammate, André Gomes, has also been linked with a move away from Catalonia. Tottenham are understood to be interested in signing the Portuguese international and even offered Barcelona €35m for the 24-year-old's services during the summer.





However, Spurs' attempt to sign the former Valencia midfielder was swiftly rejected by Barcelona and since then Gomes, as well as Alcácer, have become vital parts of Ernesto Valverde's side.

Currently sat at the top of La Liga table, largely thanks to the poor form of Real Madrid, Barcelona will not be looking to weaken their squad in the winter transfer window.

With Ousmane Dembélé still waiting on his return to the squad after suffering an injury in his fledgling Barcelona career, there is a strong chance that the league title could return to Catalonia in May.