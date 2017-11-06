FanView: Why Michael Emenalo's Departure Is a Big Loss for Chelsea

Chelsea confirmed on Monday afternoon that technical director Michael Emenalo had stepped down from his role at the club after being at the club for ten years.

The news of his resignation, which was shared on all of Chelsea's social media platforms, was met upon by the majority of 'supporters' as a positive move for the club going forward. Some even couldn't hold back their happiness it seems.

YEEEEEEESSSSSSSS — Riad (@TheDanishWall) November 6, 2017

Best NEWS TODAYYYYYY — Victor Matara (@victormatara) November 6, 2017

However it's hard to understand why there is such positivity behind this major exit for the club. Too much celebratory behaviour from those who most likely didn't even truly know what Emenalo's job was at Chelsea.

Well it's time to set the record straight. From the official club statement, his role was technical director. This meant he was in charge of 'supporting the work of the first team management, leading the club's international and domestic scouting network and assisting in driving the technical programmes of our academy and international youth network.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/GettyImages

Throughout his time in the role, he scouted players like Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, but also let's not forget the ones that got away during their time at the club; Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku to name a couple who are now flourishing at Manchester City and Manchester United respectively.





Emenalo was used as a scapegoat at Chelsea especially in the transfer dealings even though the negotiations were left with Marina Granovskaia. Some signings didn't work out but more often than not they did, and he was only recognised for his errors.

On Sunday afternoon after the Blues beat Manchester United 1-0 at home, Emenalo was seen appreciating youngster Andreas Christensen who has finally made it at Stamford Bridge after spending several years out on loan to prove himself.

Michael Emenalo embraced Andreas Christensen as he left the field. A product of the scouting network, loan system & academy #CHEMUN #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 5, 2017

His importance to Chelsea hasn't been noticed by supporters of the club with many just wanting the Nigerian out of the club but board members and specifically owner Roman Abramovich thought very highly of him.

Emenalo was thought to be one of Abramovich's trusted allies and who he could call upon at any moment and back in 2013, as reported by the Times and many won't of even heard of this, the technical director offered his resignation to the club after Jose Mourinho returned to the Bridge. It was simply, just rejected.

At the events which unfolded when the Portuguese came back, may tell us why he left. As mentioned previously, De Bruyne and Lukaku weren't given chances and left the club. Hard work all undone. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but Emenalo hasn't put a significant step wrong.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

During his ten year stint at Chelsea, the Blues have won three Premier League's, three FA Cups, one League Cup, a Europa League and the biggest one of the lot, the UEFA Champions League. It wasn't just the first team though was it, his work extended into the academy and they have been nothing short of successful haven't they? Six FA Youth Cups and two UEFA Youth Leagues.





With leaving on his own terms, handing in the resignation leaves Chelsea having to reshuffle their hierarchy and there's likely to be disappointment, especially for Roman Abramovich. Letting Emenalo depart would have been out of respect for someone who has played an instrumental part of the success which the club has enjoyed.

There's going to be very little positive change at the club after Emenalo's departure. If anything, it's just going to anger Abramovich. — Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) November 6, 2017

Time will tell come January when huge signings may not come through the door, and you won't be able to blame Michael Emenalo for being unable to negotiate since that wasn't even his job.

Replacement wise, potential moves for Carlo Ancelotti or Michael Ballack are being talked about. Even Conte's Italian counterpart Andrea Pirlo who has confirmed his retirement from football.

But to criticise someone, you need to know the full story and many didn't with Emenalo. He will be a huge loss for the club.