Former Stoke City Defender Tragically​ Passes Away After Suspected Heart Attack Aged 25

Ex-Stoke City centre-back Dionatan Teixeira has passed away following a suspected heart attack, the club have confirmed.





The Brazilian-born defender joined the Potters in 2014 on a free transfer from Slovakian side Banska Bystrica.

Going on to make two Premier League appearances, in victories against Aston Villa and Bournemouth, Stoke announced on their Instagram account that Teixeira had passed away, aged just 25.

"The thoughts of all at #SCFC are with the family & friends of our former player Dionatan Teixeira following his untimely passing, aged 25," read the caption on Stoke's Instagram.





Born in Londrina, Brazil, Teixeira's first break in professional football came in Slovakia. First joining VSS Kosice, the defender would spend time on loan at Slovan Bratislava before joining Banik Ruzina in 2012.

Just six months later, Teixeira would move to Banska Bystrica and feature 34 times for the Slovakian side, scoring three goals and assisting one more.

When his contract in Central Slovakia expired, the former Brazilian U17 international moved to England and joined Stoke City. Teixeira would go on to have a spell with Fleetwood Town before leaving Stoke in February 2017.