Kylian Mbappe's Uncle Reveals Why They Turned Down Real Madrid in 2013

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Pierre Mbappé, the uncle of Paris Saint-Germain loanee Kylian, has revealed that the young striker held talks with Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane over a potential move to Chelsea or Real Madrid back in 2013.

Pierre also said that although the prospect of moving abroad to pursue a career in football was tempting, the decision to reject Real Madrid was actually an easy one to make.

"I'm very grateful to Kylian," Pierre told L'Equipe (via  AS). "I never imagined my 13-year-old nephew would take me to Real Madrid or Chelsea, but he did just that. From a selfish point of view, I had the huge pleasure of meeting trainers like Ancelotti and Zidane."

Despite meeting two of the best managers in world football, the decision to stay in France to continue his development proved to be an easy one.

"You can get to Madrid and start from the back of the queue. The whole world then forgets about you," Pierre added. "I laugh when people say he chose PSG for the money.

"It's easier to say no to Real Madrid when you don't have to worry so much about money. That's true, and Kylian has grown up in a comfortable environment."

The 18-year-old striker was voted into Ligue 1's team of the week after his stunning performance against SCO Angers on matchday 12.

Mbappé, who is currently on loan in the French capital from AS Monaco, scored the first and last goals of PSG's 5-0 win, with Julian Draxler notching the Parisians second of the match. A brace from Edinson Cavani helped round of the scoring and take the Uruguayan's goal tally to 13 for the season.

