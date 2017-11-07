Leonardo Bonucci Claims Milan Have Turned a Corner After Poor Start & Compares Suso to Dybala

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has insisted that his side have turned a corner after a stuttering start to the season.

The Rossoneri, under new ownership, spent over €200m over the summer, bringing in plenty of new faces in a bid to regain the European dominance of previous decades. However, since the start of the season, Milan have found themselves struggling to live up to new expectations, sitting as they currently do in seventh in the Serie A table.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

However, following on from a 2-0 victory away to Sassuolo, Bonucci - perhaps the biggest of the summer acquisitions - claims that things may be finally setting into place.

"During this time we missed the group's amalgam: we have to start this evening, all of them, like after the goals. What's missing? Make a leap forward in the face of personality." He told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We started defending better. When playing for a long time with the same teammates is easier. We are now improving, but we had to improve as individuals to make the difference as a team "

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Bonucci was also asked about the differences between Bonucci's former teammate Paulo Dybala and in-form Milan attacker Suso.

The experienced centre back drew on the similarities between the two players - yet conceded that the Juventus forward is still a step ahead of the Spaniard.

"Jesus [Suso] for us is crucial in both phases, even when there is a ball to recover, he is a unique talent that I already knew about as a rival but as a teammate, I also see the smallest details that make a difference.

"Paulo [Dybala] is a step forward because he has played more games at European level."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters