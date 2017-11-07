Leonardo Bonucci Claims Milan Have Turned a Corner After Poor Start & Compares Suso to Dybala

AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has insisted that his side have turned a corner after a stuttering start to the season.

The Rossoneri, under new ownership, spent over €200m over the summer, bringing in plenty of new faces in a bid to regain the European dominance of previous decades. However, since the start of the season, Milan have found themselves struggling to live up to new expectations, sitting as they currently do in seventh in the Serie A table.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

However, following on from a 2-0 victory away to Sassuolo, Bonucci - perhaps the biggest of the summer acquisitions - claims that things may be finally setting into place.

"During this time we missed the group's amalgam: we have to start this evening, all of them, like after the goals. What's missing? Make a leap forward in the face of personality." He told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We started defending better. When playing for a long time with the same teammates is easier. We are now improving, but we had to improve as individuals to make the difference as a team "

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Bonucci was also asked about the differences between Bonucci's former teammate Paulo Dybala and in-form Milan attacker Suso.

The experienced centre back drew on the similarities between the two players - yet conceded that the Juventus forward is still a step ahead of the Spaniard.

"Jesus [Suso] for us is crucial in both phases, even when there is a ball to recover, he is a unique talent that I already knew about as a rival but as a teammate, I also see the smallest details that make a difference.

"Paulo [Dybala] is a step forward because he has played more games at European level."