Matt Le Tissier Names His Heavily Man City Influenced Team of the Season So Far

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has announced his team of the season so far, with five out of the 11 players coming from table toppers Manchester City.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the pundit picked his 'Best XI after 11' as the Premier League takes a break for a fortnight to allow for a period of international games.

Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, David Silva and Sergio Aguero were all included whilst Burnley's James Tarkowski was a left field shout after putting in some stellar performances at the heart of the Claret's defence.

Manchester United's David de Gea was in net with the most clean sheets this season, and he was joined by new Red Nemanja Matic who has been a rock in midfield under former boss Jose Mourinho.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta joined Tarkowski and Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen in a back three - who's teammate Harry Kane was a given to partner Aguero up top after his red hot form throughout September.

One talking point was the omission of Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen, who seems to have taken his game to another level this season by playing an integral part in Pochettino's free-flowing attack.