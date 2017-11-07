PHOTO: Atletico's Antoine Griezmann Walks Out of Pre-Match Photo After Frustrating Start to Season

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has once again been spotted walking away from his side's pre-match team photo - the Frenchman's frustrations in Spain continuing after a poor start to the season.

Griezmann has failed to find the back of the net for his side since the end of September - a penalty against Chelsea in their Champions League group C encounter - and has only managed two more goals this season.

The worst version of Griezmann since he has arrived at Atletico. Corrra confused, Oblak doesn’t budge. pic.twitter.com/bSdK11n3Fy — Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) November 6, 2017

And now, Griezmann was spotted walking away from his team photo ahead of Ateltico's tie against Deportivo, according to Marca.

This isn't the first time the Frenchman has done this - the 26-year-old also made an early departure a fortnight ago before Los Rojiblancos' match against Celta Vigo.

However, Marca add that this is part of a pre-game ritual for the striker, who finds the ball and puts it in the back of the net before kick-off.

Atletico are currently fourth in La Liga, tied level on points with fierce rivals Real Madrid, but both sides sit a huge eight points adrift from league leaders Barcelona.





To further add to Diego Simeone's side's woes, the Spanish outfit look like they could be missing out on progressing through the the Champions League knockout stages - with both Chelsea and Roma ahead of them in Group C.

Griezmann's dip in form comes shortly after a summer in which his future was fully up in the air. Being linked with a move to Joe Mourinho's Manchester United, the Frenchman looked almost certain to be departing the Spanish capital before signing a new contract with the club.

With Griezmann's goalscoring boots having gone missing in recent months, and Atletico's performances (as well as results) being severely below par, the club's immediate future seems rather bleak.