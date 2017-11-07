PHOTO: Atletico's Antoine Griezmann Walks Out of Pre-Match Photo After Frustrating Start to Season

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has once again been spotted walking away from his side's pre-match team photo - the Frenchman's frustrations in Spain continuing after a poor start to the season.

Griezmann has failed to find the back of the net for his side since the end of September - a penalty against Chelsea in their Champions League group C encounter - and has only managed two more goals this season.

And now, Griezmann was spotted walking away from his team photo ahead of Ateltico's tie against Deportivo, according to Marca.

This isn't the first time the Frenchman has done this - the 26-year-old also made an early departure a fortnight ago before Los Rojiblancos' match against Celta Vigo. 

However, Marca add that this is part of a pre-game ritual for the striker, who finds the ball and puts it in the back of the net before kick-off.

Atletico are currently fourth in La Liga, tied level on points with fierce rivals Real Madrid, but both sides sit a huge eight points adrift from league leaders Barcelona. 


To further add to Diego Simeone's side's woes, the Spanish outfit look like they could be missing out on progressing through the the Champions League knockout stages - with both Chelsea and Roma ahead of them in Group C.

Griezmann's dip in form comes shortly after a summer in which his future was fully up in the air. Being linked with a move to Joe Mourinho's Manchester United, the Frenchman looked almost certain to be departing the Spanish capital before signing a new contract with the club.

With Griezmann's goalscoring boots having gone missing in recent months, and Atletico's performances (as well as results) being severely below par, the club's immediate future seems rather bleak.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters