Premier League Duo Set for Tug-of-War Battle to Land Real Star Keylor Navas

Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool in the hunt for Keylor Navas' signature, according to Diario Gol.

The Spanish news outlet has linked the Gunners with a move for the goalkeeper after veteran shot stopper Petr Cech came in for criticism following his recent performances.

Arsenal will now supposedly battle it out with Premier League rivals Liverpool for Navas after the Reds were tipped to bring the Costa Rica international to Anfield.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Navas, who is currently sidelined with an abductor tear, is still the undisputed number one choice at Real Madrid, but is said to have grown tired of negative comments fired his way by club president Florentino Perez.

Navas does not believe that Perez rates him and, coupled with the consistent rumours that Los Blancos are eyeing raids on Manchester United or Chelsea for David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois, has had to fend off speculation over his future in Spain's capital.

Zinedine Zidane still has faith in Navas' abilities and sees no reason to dispense with his services, but Perez calls plenty of shots at Santiago Bernabeu and his desire to capture De Gea or Courtois is spelling out his opinion on Navas' talents.

Real Madrid are missing their best player: Keylor Navas — MÖZIL (@M0ZlL) November 1, 2017

That has led to Liverpool - and now Arsenal - being touted as potential destinations for the 30-year-old in the future as the duo look to bolster their keeping ranks.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has fielded constant queries over the quality of current options Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, with the pair sharing duties between the sticks over the German's two-year reign.

Arsene Wenger, meanwhile, has installed Cech as his first choice option in goal but, at 36-years of age, some fans and critics are calling for him to be dropped due to some erratic displays for the north Londoners this term.

With rumours abounding that Navas has already informed his agent to find him a new club, expect to see the ex-Levante star's name bandied about the papers for some time yet.

