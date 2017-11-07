Premier League Duo Set for Tug-of-War Battle to Land Real Star Keylor Navas

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool in the hunt for Keylor Navas' signature, according to Diario Gol.

The Spanish news outlet has linked the Gunners with a move for the goalkeeper after veteran shot stopper Petr Cech came in for criticism following his recent performances.

Arsenal will now supposedly battle it out with Premier League rivals Liverpool for Navas after the Reds were tipped to bring the Costa Rica international to Anfield.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Navas, who is currently sidelined with an abductor tear, is still the undisputed number one choice at Real Madrid, but is said to have grown tired of negative comments fired his way by club president Florentino Perez.

Navas does not believe that Perez rates him and, coupled with the consistent rumours that Los Blancos are eyeing raids on Manchester United or Chelsea for David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois, has had to fend off speculation over his future in Spain's capital.

Zinedine Zidane still has faith in Navas' abilities and sees no reason to dispense with his services, but Perez calls plenty of shots at Santiago Bernabeu and his desire to capture De Gea or Courtois is spelling out his opinion on Navas' talents.

That has led to Liverpool - and now Arsenal - being touted as potential destinations for the 30-year-old in the future as the duo look to bolster their keeping ranks.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has fielded constant queries over the quality of current options Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, with the pair sharing duties between the sticks over the German's two-year reign.

Arsene Wenger, meanwhile, has installed Cech as his first choice option in goal but, at 36-years of age, some fans and critics are calling for him to be dropped due to some erratic displays for the north Londoners this term.

With rumours abounding that Navas has already informed his agent to find him a new club, expect to see the ex-Levante star's name bandied about the papers for some time yet.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters