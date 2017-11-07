Real Madrid Enforcer Toni Kroos to Have Documentary of His Life Made by Emmy-Winning Director

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

In 2019, Toni Kroos will join the likes of Eric Cantona, Vinnie Jones and David Beckham by making an appearance on the big screen.

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos is having a film made about his life that will be directed by Leopold Hoesch, director of the basketball film ‘The Perfect Shot.’

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"Leopold contacted me," Kroos said to German newspaper BILD.

"Some scenes have already been filmed as a test and I am delighted to be part of the circle of just a few athletes whose lives will be filmed."

The Perfect Shot, which centred around the life of the basketball player Dirk Nowitzki, and The Miracle of Bern, which tells the story of the 1954 World Cup, in which Germany were champions, are two other films from the Leopold Hoesch stable.

Hoesch also won an International Emmy for his work on ‘The Drama of Dresden’. Kroos tweeted about the upcoming work, speaking of his excitement along with a still from the test footage.

Kroos, who is arguably one of the best passers in the game today, has won three league titles and two Champion’s League titles playing for both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, as well as making 79 appearances for the German national side.

Filming for Kroos’ film will begin in December 2018.

