VIDEO: Leroy Sane Reveals He 'Bullies' Kyle Walker Over Claims He Is Fastest in Man City Squad

Manchester City ace Leroy Sane has revealed that teammate Kyle Walker is often on the receiving end of a bit of ribbing from himself and Raheem Sterling for not being the fastest player at the club.

The German speedster was speaking about his City teammates in a SoccerAM video, and went on to describe some of their characteristics.

Walker was said to be the teammate who thinks he knows everything, and the former Spurs man - who is quite the speedster himself - has been subjected to getting burned by both Sterling and Sane on occasion.

“Kyle Walker wants to be," Sane said, when asked who's the speed demon in the squad. "Raheem [Sterling] and I bully him sometimes, saying I am quicker or Raheem is quicker.”

Sane claims not to know who's actually the fastest in the team, but that's soon to be settled by an upcoming race.

“We give him [Walker] some time to get quicker and then he can come!” he jokes.