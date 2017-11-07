Watford Ace Will Hughes Determined to Keep His First Team Spot After Debut Premier League Start

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Watford midfielder Will Hughes has expressed his desire to stake his claim for a regular place in the Marco Silva's starting eleven, after making his first Premier League start in Sunday's 3-2 loss away to Everton. The 22-year-old was expected to play a big role for the Hornets after joining in the summer from Derby County, but first-team opportunities have been slim.

In an interview with the Watford Observer, the former England Under-21 international reflected upon his long-awaited first Premier League start, and stated his intentions to build a career in the English top tier. Hughes stated:

"It felt good. Obviously I haven’t had much game time this season, so it was nice to finally get a start. The final result out a bit of a dampener on it. I am sure I will look back on it with fond memories further down the line.

"The aim for any player is to play every game and it has been frustrating for me not to. I have to hold my hands up, we have been doing well, so I have had to be patient. If I get my chance again, I hope I will take it.”

Hughes made a name for himself in the Championship as an expert passer of the ball, display technical skills that afforded him a lengthy run in the England Under-21 set-up. The former Derby County man will be eager to impress in the more challenging Premier League, and will hope that Silva will entrust him with more minutes on the pitch during the campaign.

