West Ham Confirm Appointment of David Moyes as Club's New Manager

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

West Ham United have confirmed the arrival of David Moyes as the club's new manager after Slaven Bilic's sacking on Monday.

The ex-Everton and Manchester United boss takes up his fourth job in the Premier League after he picked up the reins at Sunderland last season before their relegation to the Championship.

The' appointment was confirmed by the Hammers' official site on Tuesday morning, and co-owner David Sullivan explained why the Scot had been the unrivalled favourite to take over from Bilic.

He said: “I would like to welcome David to West Ham United. 

“This is a unique position for David Gold and myself - it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season. 

“We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club. He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm. 

“He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”

Moyes, who had expressed an interest in heading back to Goodison Park to replace Ronald Koeman as Everton gaffer earlier in November, must now lead West Ham away from the growing relegation battle at the foot of the table.

The Irons find themselves in 18th place in the standings after securing just nine points from the opening 11 matches.

Moyes' first game in charge will come when domestic football reconvenes after the international break, with the 54-year-old tasked with picking up a victory away at Watford on 19th November.

