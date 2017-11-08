Abramovich Tipped to Take More 'Hands on' Role in Wake of Michael Emenalo Chelsea Exit

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been tipped to temporarily take a more 'hands on' role at the club following the resignation of Michael Emenalo as technical director in a bid to ensure that stability is maintained and there are no unsettling effects on the coaching staff or players.


News of Emenalo's decision to quit first surfaced earlier this week, with claims that he was choosing to step away in part to remove himself from a potential three-way power battle with chief negotiator Marina Granovskaia and manager Antonio Conte.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

According to the Daily Telegraph, Abramovich recently visited Chelsea's Cobham training ground in a bid to get Emenalo, who first joined the club as a chief scout in 2007, to change his mind.

The fact that the Nigerian resigned his position rather than be sacked by Abramovich is said to be a unique situation at Chelsea, with the Russian billionaire almost always the one making the decisions about who comes and goes at what time.

And because the Telegraph notes that there is no succession plan in place for Emenalo suggests that Abramovich was confident he could persuade his ally to stay.

It is said that the owner has now spoken to Granovskaia, who will take on several of Emenalo's duties - maybe even some permanently, chairman Bruce Buck and senior board member Eugene Tenenbaum about the matter and how things will proceed.

The newspaper report explains that, ultimately, Abramovich will have to decide whether he wants to find a like for like replacement for Emenalo, someone who reported directly to him, or permanently alter the structure of the club by handing over more control to Granovskaia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters