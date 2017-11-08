Arsenal Target Lyon's Nabil Fekir Eyes England or Spain Move & Rules Out Joining Another French Club

Lyon star Nabil Fekir has admitted that England and Spain are 'attractive' options as he dismissed joining another French club.

The French star has been in fantastic form this season, making 15 appearances so far and netting an impressive 12 times for Lyon.

Fekir, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent times, revealed that he will not join another French club if he call his time at Lyon to an end, but England and Spain are both appealing options.

Speaking to Le Parisien this week, the attacking midfielder said: "when you are Lyonnais, the only attractive French club remains Lyon.

"There isn't another which tempts me more than that. Spain and England are two very attractive championships. Me, I like the game, the beautiful game. The teams that are only in the duel do not interest me. That's not football."

The quotes may prick the ears of some in the recruitment department at Arsenal, with the 24-year-old being liked with a move to the Gunners thanks to quotes from the player's own father.

Fekir's father has previously spoken about his son's desire to join Arsenal. Speaking in 2015 as quioted by the Daily Star, he said: "Nabil would like to finish first or second and play Champions League football with Lyon. If he leaves, it will be for Arsenal.

"It's the only club that can enable him to progress, with Arsene Wenger. He will not go to Manchester City to sit on the bench."

Fekir is understood to be a close friend of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, who left Lyon in the summer, which could provide even more incentive for a move to the north London side.

Fekir could be an ideal replacement for either of Arsenal's wantaway star's Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. Both players are into the final year of their contracts at the Emirates and if they cannot be convinced to extend their deals, Fekir could be a serious option.