Barca Superstar Lionel Messi Says it is His 'Unrealised Dream' to Someday Play for Newell's Old Boys

Lionel Messi has admitted that it is an "unrealised dream" to one day play for boyhood club Newell's Old Boys.

The Argentine talisman famously began his career with the Rosario club, before moving to Barcelona at the age of 13.

And Messi has revealed his intention to return to his homeland before bringing his career to an end.

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

“I’ve always said that someday I have to play for Newell’s and that is my unrealized dream, but I dont know what will happen in the next years or how I’ll be," he told TyC Sports.

"I would love it and I hope I can continue playing at this level to get back to Newell's because it's what I dreamed since I was a kid.”

Messi was speaking ahead of Argentina's upcoming friendlies against Russia and Nigeria, having guided his nation to next summer's World Cup finals.

The 30-year-old admitted that there are certain teams he is hoping to avoid in Russia next year.

“I would prefer to avoid Spain [at the World Cup] because of the way they play," he said. "They would be a tough rival. The favorites are Spain, Brazil, Germany, France... they're the countries in the best form."





Asked if he could see himself at Qatar in 2022, Messi said: "For now I am thinking about Russia, which is closer. I hope we can achieve what we want, it's everyone's dream to win [the World Cup].

"Afterwards, we will see how things unfold. This time passes quickly and there's not much time left, we have to take advantage to keep growing."