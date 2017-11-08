England & Germany Will Wear Black Armbands With Poppies During Friendly at Wembley

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

England and Germany players will wear black armbands bearing poppies during Friday night's friendly at Wembley, BBC Sport have reported.

The Football Association said that the tribute is in remembrance of members of the armed forces. Rules were changed last month allowing home nations to wear a poppy if their opposition and the competition organiser agree to it.

It came after England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all received fines for displaying poppies during games in November 2016.


Fifa deemed the poppies to be a political symbol, which was met with a widespread backlash and led to a revision of the rule.


DFB president Reinhard Grindel said: "They're about remembering the kind of values that were kicked to the ground in two World Wars but are cherished by football: respect, tolerance, and humanity."

FBL-WC-2018-ENG-SCO-WAR-POLITICS

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said: "Remembering and commemorating the men and women who have served this country is ingrained in our nation.

"Many have made the ultimate sacrifice and we will be honouring them, both on and off-the-pitch, for our match against Germany. I would like to thank the DFB for also agreeing to wear the poppy for the match, in a show of solidarity and unity at this important time."

The FA and DFB also plan to commemorate Armistice Day before the game in a number of other ways, including a minute's silence, a banner parade and the sale of poppies around the stadium.

