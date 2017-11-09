Ashley Young Reveals Why He Will 'Never Retire' From England Duty After Three Lions Recall

Ashley Young has defiantly stated that he will "never retire" from England duty as he eyes a place on the plane for the 2018 World Cup.

The veteran utility man is the last chance saloon to play a part for the Three Lions at the biggest international football tournament on the planet, with Young set to be 36-years-old by the time the 2022 tournament in Qatar rolls around.

Young, therefore, has taken his form up a notch for Manchester United this term as he eyes a position in Gareth Southgate's party for next summer's competition in Russia and, in quotes published by FourFourTwo, revealed why he'd only call time on his international career if his legs gave up on him.

He said: "I've showed I deserve to be in the squad, but it's not just that, it's being in the team. I want to play every game. The World Cup is a long way away, but every England player wants to be in the World Cup.

"I never once shut the door on England or thought the door was shut on myself. When you have the chance to represent your country it's an honour to pull on an England shirt.

"That's why I will never retire until my legs tell me I can't run any more. I'm delighted to be back."

Young started out life as a winger at the likes of Watford and Aston Villa but, during his time at Old Trafford, has been used as both a full-back and wing back under the Red Devils' managers in Sir Alex Ferguson, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Asked if he would rather still play in an attacking role for club and country, the 32-year-old admitted that all players needed to be adaptable these days if it meant being handed a starting berth by their club or national side.

He added: "As a footballer nowadays you've got to play in different formations and systems, and it's just whether you can adapt.

"I've been able to do that. The manager [Southgate] is talking about trying a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 and I feel like I can step into that role. It's more having the right footballing brain. I'm one of those players who can read the game well.

"It's been quite easy to adjust to the position, and with the help of [Jose Mourinho] and the other players I've done that really well."