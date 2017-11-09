Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Reveals the Main Reason He Left Real Madrid

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has expressed his joy at being a Blue, with the club giving him something he never really got at Real Madrid or Juventus: regular game time.

The Spaniard has settled in quickly at Stamford Bridge following his summer move from Madrid to west London, and has already bagged eight goals in all competitions.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has made a seamless transition, and replaced Diego Costa up top as the club's new main man - a title he has never before experienced on a consistent basis.

Morata has now revealed that this was a big reason for him leaving Real. In an interview with Marca, he said: "In the end, the only decisive reason, which Real Madrid were not able to give me, was to play each Sunday, whether good or bad.

"Now there have been three games where I have not been at my best physically but I have continued to play. This is what I needed. Real Madrid are Real Madrid and any player would want to be at Real Madrid. Why would I want to leave Real Madrid? I wanted to play, nothing else.

"It has been said that I did not want to battle but I fought all my life to be at Real Madrid and be in the starting eleven. All my life, but I needed to play and in Chelsea I have got what I wanted."

As Morata thrives in the English Premier League, some of his old supporters have continued to express their frustration at his sale, with Karim Benzema struggling in La Liga.

