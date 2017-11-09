Eden Hazard Reveals Which of His Childhood Idols it Would Be a 'Dream' to Work With

Eden Hazard has admitted that it would be a dream come true to work with 'idol' Zinedine Zidane at some point in his career.

The Chelsea star did little to placate rumours of a possible move to Real Madrid when he was asked about being coached by the current Los Blancos head coach.

Hazard spoke to Belgian TV station RTL (h/t the London Evening Standard) about the man he grew up idolising, and the forward revealed that it would special to link up with Zidane before he hangs up his boots in the future.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The 26-year-old remarked: “Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane as a player, but also as a manager. He was my idol.

“I do not know what will happen in my career in the future. However, for sure, to play under Zidane would be a dream.

“I am enjoying life at Chelsea. I still have a lot of things to achieve with them. I am focused on playing for Chelsea.”

Eden Hazard: "It would be a dream to be coached by Zidane" pic.twitter.com/AMxiI5dAPa — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 9, 2017

The Belgium international has been touted as a potential future Real player, but talk of a move to Santiago Bernabeu have gone cold in recent months.



Hazard moved to west London from Lille in the summer of 2012, and during his five seasons with Chelsea has been tutored by no fewer than seven first-team managers.

One of that septuplet was current Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who returned for a second spell at Stamford Bridge to guide the Blues to a Premier League title before being sacked less than six months later with the Londoners dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Hazard added that the first half of the 2014/15 campaign proved to be a torrid time for Chelsea, but refused to blame the Portuguese gaffer for being the major reason behind the club's terrible form before he was let go in December 2015.

He said: “There have been a few [bad times in my career]. We have had a few managers over time, which is not great.

“Mourinho was sacked the year after we won the league. In terms of selection I have known some highs and lows too. It wasn't always great.”