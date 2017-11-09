Ex-Everton Star Lifts Lid on 'Crazy' Thomas Gravesen's Antics With Paintball & Fireworks

James McFadden has revealed just how "mental" ex-Everton star Thomas Gravesen's personality is and how it made him such a good footballer.

The former Toffees forward lifted the lid on his former teammate in an interview with Open Ferry's Youtube channel and explained just how "frightening" the ex-midfielder could be in person.

Gravesen became a cult hero among the Goodison Park terraces for his silky skills and terrier-like approach on the pitch, and McFadden provided a glimpse into what training and games were like with the Dane in tow.

He said: "Tommy Gravesen was unbelievable. He had no filter. He was frightening. He was mental. He was just a different kind of guy. He was somebody that in a group, well, you'd try and avoid him.

"He was like the most hyper guy. Ever. All the time. One on one he was fine, but in a group he was a nightmare.

"Once there was me and Jimmy Lumsden - he's about 60 with white hair - Thomas used to throw him about. Over the physio table, everywhere.

If anyone wants to know what I want for Christmas..it's @siferry8 interviewing Thomas Gravesen. Please, Santa, please — Hugh MacDonald (@Redblaes) November 8, 2017

"He had this crazy Danish-Scouse accent. Once he brought a paintball gun in and started just shooting people.

"He brought fireworks in one day. The physio's room was at the side of one of the pitches. The physio was one of the fittest guys at the club, he was in his 50s and used to play a bit.

"He was running with the injured players when Tommy comes out with a big rocket and fires it right at him!"

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Gravesen made 158 appearances in all competitions during his six seasons on Merseyside - five permanently and one on loan - and even plied his trade with La Liga giants Real Madrid between January 2005 and August 2006.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the 41-year-old - who is now a £80m poker player out in Las Vegas where he resides with his model wife - racked up plenty of cards during his Everton spell, with 35 yellows and two reds accrued.

McFadden, though, admitted that Gravesen could be a match winner on his day and will always remember him for being one of the most talented players he ever came across.

The Scot added: "He would win games for you, simple as that. I spoke to some people when he scored for Celtic and told them that he would be far the best player in the league. Technically he was amazing. Tommy was brilliant. At everything."