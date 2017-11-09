Former Liverpool Misfit Describes Himself as a 'VW Golf' in Comparison to 'Lamborghini' Messi

A less than flattering Liverpool career that spanned two seasons and a poor return of zero goals means Iago Aspas is not greeted with fond memories from his time at Anfield.

After picking up his career at Celta Vigo, where a mini-renaissance has led to a Spanish international call-up, the 30-year-old striker apparently still doesn't think much of his own footballing abilities.

Speaking in a recent interview with A La Contra, the former Sevilla forward joked about himself as a player in comparison with superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked by the journalist what car Barcelona genius Messi would represent, the ex-Liverpool man responded with tongue in cheek: "a Lamborghini."

Later pressed by the interviewer what current world player of the year Ronaldo resembles out on the football pitch, Aspas replied: "Definitely a Porsche."

However, when pressed by the journalist what car Aspas himself would represent, the Celta Vigo star, who bagged 26 goals in all competitions last season replied - perhaps with his Liverpool days in mind: "a Golf."

Needless to say most Liverpool supporters and spectators of Premier League football might find that self-deprecating assessment fairly on point.