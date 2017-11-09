Former Liverpool Misfit Describes Himself as a 'VW Golf' in Comparison to 'Lamborghini' Messi

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

A less than flattering Liverpool career that spanned two seasons and a poor return of zero goals means Iago Aspas is not greeted with fond memories from his time at Anfield. 

After picking up his career at Celta Vigo, where a mini-renaissance has led to a Spanish international call-up, the 30-year-old striker apparently still doesn't think much of his own footballing abilities.

Speaking in a recent interview with A La Contra, the former Sevilla forward joked about himself as a player in comparison with superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked by the journalist what car Barcelona genius Messi would represent, the ex-Liverpool man responded with tongue in cheek: "a Lamborghini."

Later pressed by the interviewer what current world player of the year Ronaldo resembles out on the football pitch, Aspas replied: "Definitely a Porsche."

However, when pressed by the journalist what car Aspas himself would represent, the Celta Vigo star, who bagged 26 goals in all competitions last season replied - perhaps with his Liverpool days in mind: "a Golf."

Needless to say most Liverpool supporters and spectators of Premier League football might find that self-deprecating assessment fairly on point.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters