Foxes Midfielder Andy King Hails Claude Puel as One of Leicester's Best-Ever Coaches

Leicester star Andy King claims that newly appointed manager Claude Puel is one of the finest coaches he has worked with at the club, as reported by the Leicester Mercury.

King is the Leicester City's longest serving player with 10 years of experience in the first team, having worked under 8 different managers in that period.

Watford Boss Marco Silva Hopes to Reunite With Leicester Outcast Islam Slimani With January Bid https://t.co/T8AHUrBwVK — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) November 9, 2017

Since Puel's appointment as manager, over two weeks ago, he has led the Foxes to a convincing 2-0 win over Everton followed by a draw against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Although, Craig Shakespeare, the man replaced by Puel, was a popular figure in the dressing room. King insists that the players have been impressed by the impact that the, newly appointed, Frenchman has immediately had.

The Welsh international has played under many notable managers during his time in Leicester, including, Claudio Ranieri, Shakespeare, Nigel Pearson, Sven-Goran Eriksson and Ian Holloway

However, he puts Puel right up there, claiming: “I've worked with a lot of managers at Leicester and from what I've seen in the last couple of weeks, Claude is up there with some of the best we've had at the club,

“He has the players right behind him straight away and I've been really impressed by him.”

The 29-year-old is currently away with the Welsh team on international duty as they look to play friendlies against Panama and France.

Leicester Battling Premier League Rivals for Signature of Bristol City Star Bobby Reid https://t.co/vFi3JhU4PR — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) November 9, 2017

King expects Puel to watch the game against his native France and is keen on putting in a good performance to impress his beloved coach and prove that he is good enough to be included in Leicester's future.

When speaking on the opportunity to impress, King said: “I haven't spoken to him (Puel) about the game,

“But I am aware that he will probably be watching and supporting France on Friday.

“Hopefully, if I can put in a good performance against his team then he'll give me a go at Leicester.”

Puel will face his first real challenge in Leicester's next game as league leaders Manchester City visit town keen to increase their gap at the top.