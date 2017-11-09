John Stones Grateful for Man City Learning Curve After Tough First Season at Etihad

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Manchester City defender John Stones is grateful for the learning curve he has been on since joining the club in 2016, even if it has sometimes been quite a bit of challenge.

Stones, who is currently away with England ahead of upcoming international friendlies against Germany and Brazil, believes he has never stopped developing during his time as a City player.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I feel like I've been developing since I first went to City," the young centre-back explained as he addressed the media at an England press conference (ManCity.com).

"I don't think there's been a point where I've not been learning or developing," he added.

"That doesn't mean it's always been good and learning in a positive way. I've had to take dips and take a good look at myself and I feel every day that I go out on the training pitch is a day to get something out of it."

Following a £47.5m move from Everton that made him one of the most expensive defenders in history, Stones took a lot of criticism during his debut season in Manchester. He struggled to cope with the demands place on him, but looks to have come out of the ordeal stronger.

City have seen their defence breached just seven times in 11 Premier League games so far this season. Only neighbours Manchester United have conceded fewer and even Vincent Kompany's enforced absence hasn't been anything like as damaging as in the past.

A continuation of his good domestic season will see Stones go to the World Cup with England as a starting centre-back. For now, though, it's all about the national team testing itself against elite competition ahead of the final tournament in Russia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters