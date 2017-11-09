John Stones Grateful for Man City Learning Curve After Tough First Season at Etihad

Manchester City defender John Stones is grateful for the learning curve he has been on since joining the club in 2016, even if it has sometimes been quite a bit of challenge.

Stones, who is currently away with England ahead of upcoming international friendlies against Germany and Brazil, believes he has never stopped developing during his time as a City player.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I feel like I've been developing since I first went to City," the young centre-back explained as he addressed the media at an England press conference (ManCity.com).

"I don't think there's been a point where I've not been learning or developing," he added.

"That doesn't mean it's always been good and learning in a positive way. I've had to take dips and take a good look at myself and I feel every day that I go out on the training pitch is a day to get something out of it."

Following a £47.5m move from Everton that made him one of the most expensive defenders in history, Stones took a lot of criticism during his debut season in Manchester. He struggled to cope with the demands place on him, but looks to have come out of the ordeal stronger.

City have seen their defence breached just seven times in 11 Premier League games so far this season. Only neighbours Manchester United have conceded fewer and even Vincent Kompany's enforced absence hasn't been anything like as damaging as in the past.

A continuation of his good domestic season will see Stones go to the World Cup with England as a starting centre-back. For now, though, it's all about the national team testing itself against elite competition ahead of the final tournament in Russia.