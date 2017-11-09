PHOTOS: Chelsea Hair Stylist Banned From Training Ground Over Self Serving Instagram Posts

Chelsea have given the chop to barber Ahmed Alsanawi after a reported row over photos he has uploaded to his Instagram account.

Alsanawi, who runs the business A Star Barbers, has been cutting and styling the hair of a number of Chelsea stars including Eden Hazard, David Luiz, and Michy Batshuayi.

But The Sun are now reporting that Alsanawi has been banned by Chelsea chiefs from the club's Surrey-based training ground.

Have good weekend guys 👍🏽👍🏽👊🏽👊🏽 A post shared by 💈A STAR BARBERS💈 (@astarbarbers) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Several individuals at Chelsea, including players, were said to be unhappy with Alsanawi using images of Chelsea players to promote his own business. His Instagram account currently has over 73,000 followers.

The players are also subject to image rights contracts which companies normally pay a lot of money to use. A Chelsea insider told The Sun, “It was okay to come and cut hair but a few people got a bit fed up, very quickly when he started treating the place like his own."

"Photos, signed shirts and using the players’ images to promote his own business got too much.The players have image rights contracts and the club has sponsors who pay millions of pounds for image rights."

Tbt @davidluiz_4 ✂✂⚽⚽ A post shared by 💈A STAR BARBERS💈 (@astarbarbers) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

"He even started coming to the training ground the day before a match when really the place is supposed to be in lock down. It was all too much so he had to go."

Ansanawi has become famous for cutting the hair of footballers. Outside of Chelsea, Paul Pogba is frequently featured on his Instagram account. A Star Barbers will now have to find another Premier League club's training ground to cut hair at.