Pochettino Claims the Length of His Tottenham Tenure Is More Dependent on the Club Hierarchy

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that it will be down to the club's hierarchy more than him if he is to remain at the club for '20 years'.

The Argentinian tactician was speaking about the contents of the newly released Brave New World: Inside Pochettino's Spurs book, which is largely about the club's 2016/17 season, at Tottenham's training ground on Wednesday with Guillem Balague.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The workhorse coach said of his future at the club in the book, as quoted by Sky Sports: "My commitment with the club and Daniel [Levy] is complete. It depends more on them than me if I am to be here for 20 years.

"Tottenham is a club with massive potential and after three-and-a-half years is growing and growing. I feel so well helping the club, the fans and the players. I am so happy here but you cannot guess what will happen in the future."

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Pochettino's tenure so far has been fairly solid - after getting to grips with his new players in his first season, he went on to challenge for the Premier League title in each of the past two campaigns, and there is feeling that their first triumph might not be too much further away under his management.

He added: "Everything in the book is the truth. It is our reality. The players trust in us and all their feedback is fantastic. I think it is a very respectful book.

"I wanted to be honest. Not 80 per cent honest. Not 50 per cent honest. You are honest or you are not honest. I want to be honest. I do not want to lie. That book is real. I increase my commitment with everyone every day."