Spain's 2018 World Cup Shirt Causes Controversy After it Appears to Resemble Republican Flag

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Spain's shirt for next summer's World Cup has sparked after it appeared to resemble the republican flag, a group which wants to abolish the Spanish anarchy, according to the Daily Mail.

The shirt has a yellow and blue zig zag going down the side, which along with the classical red alongside it appears to show the red, purple and yellow republican flag used between 1931 and 1939, though it's still used today by those who want the monarchy out.

It's arguably a controversy the country didn't need following the recent Catalonia independence referendum, but many are unhappy with the republican flag it appears to represent. 

The head of the Spanish FA, Juan Luis Larrea has defended the design, saying the supposed purple stripe is blue and that it doesn't represent the controversial republican flag.

The national team will wear their new shirt for the first time on Saturday when they face Costa Rica in a friendly in Malaga. 

After winning the 2010 tournament, La Roja will be looking for a vast improvement on their performance in 2014, where they failed to get out the group.

