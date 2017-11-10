Mexico travel to Brussels to face Belgium on Friday in an international friendly.

Both teams have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and will look to evaluate their squads ahead of the competition.

Mexico finished in first place in the CONCACAF table with 21 points from ten games. Mexico's only loss came in their final game, when they had already clinched the top spot in the group.

Belgium also finished first in their group with 28 points. Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and company did not lose a match in the World Cup qualifying group stages and scored an astonishing 43 goals in ten games.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Friday, Nov. 10, 2:45 p.m.

TV Channel: Univision Deportes, Unimas

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.