How to Watch Belgium vs. Mexico: International Friendly Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Mexico vs. Belgium on Nov. 10.

By Nihal Kolur
November 10, 2017

Mexico travel to Brussels to face Belgium on Friday in an international friendly.

Both teams have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and will look to evaluate their squads ahead of the competition.

Mexico finished in first place in the CONCACAF table with 21 points from ten games. Mexico's only loss came in their final game, when they had already clinched the top spot in the group.

Belgium also finished first in their group with 28 points. Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and company did not lose a match in the World Cup qualifying group stages and scored an astonishing 43 goals in ten games.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Friday, Nov. 10, 2:45 p.m.

TV Channel: Univision Deportes, Unimas

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters