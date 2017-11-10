Germany travels to Wembley to play England on Friday in a matchup of two teams headed to the World Cup with momentum.

Both nations topped their qualifying group with relative ease; Germany did not drop a point and finished the ten-game cycle with a goal difference of +39, while England breezed to an eight-point victory in Group F by winning eight and drawing twice.

Germany, the defending World Cup champion, is one of the favorites going into next summer in Russia. Making a return to the national team will be Mario Gotze and Ilkay Gundogan, two players that have been out of the picture for most of 2017 while nursing injuries.

England's squad is highlighted by Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford, though the Three Lions will be without Tottenham stars Deli Alli, Harry Kane and Harry Winks who all pulled out Monday. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph also pulled out on Tuesday.

Swansea's Tammy Abraham, Crystal Palace's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Liverpool's Joe Gomez have each received their first senior-team call-up.

The two nations faced off in March in Germany, a game the Germans won 1-0 on a Lukas Podolski goal.

See how to watch the game below.

How to watch

Game Time: Friday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.