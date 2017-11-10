Ibrahimovic Rules Out Return to International Duty as Sweden Prepare for World Cup Showdown

November 10, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced that even if Sweden beat Italy and make it to the World Cup finals in Russia next summer, he will not be returning to the national side.

Sweden face Italy in the World Cup qualification playoff but the national icon has insisted that his only concern is regaining his fitness to return to club football with Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic told Sky Italy "I am not thinking about Sweden or the World Cup. I am just thinking about returning to full fitness as soon as possible.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2016-MATCH36-SWE-BEL

"My story with the national team is finished. Maybe I could have done more, maybe I could have done less but my time has come to an end. Either way it would be beautiful if Sweden reached the World Cup."


Ibrahimovic also admitted that the pressure is off Sweden now that he is no longer a part of the team and that they are playing with more freedom.


"Now, when I am not a part of the team they are playing with less pressure. People are expecting less." The 36-year-old added

"When I was there everyone expected that the team would win the World Cup or the Euros. My impression is that that has changed now and that they will play without any pressure whatsoever and have nothing to lose.


"The team has done really well so far, secured second place in a difficult group and been given this chance to play in the play-offs."

