Jurgen Klopp Reveals He Rejected 'Historical English Club' Before Joining Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he rejected another 'historical English club' before joining the Reds two years ago.

The German made the switch from the Bundesliga to the Premier League just months after parting ways with Borussia Dortmund, with Brendan Rodgers' exit paving his way into England.

Since then Klopp has got Liverpool competing back in the Champions League but he revealed to Soccer Laduma that he rejected the offer to join another top club in the league. Both Manchester United and Chelsea had suffered disappointing seasons under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho but Klopp didn't reveal which club he snubbed to join Liverpool

He said: “I had an offer of another historical English club two years ago, but I never felt comfortable with how they understood football. It didn't feel right. When Liverpool called, I can't explain it. It was right.”

Klopp's predecessor at Mainz Eckhard Krautzun had previously told The Set Pieces that the German's club of choice would have been Manchester United, even telling Sir Alex Ferguson of Klopp's ambition to manage them.

The Telegraph also reported that the former Dortmund boss had the chance to join the Red Devils in 2013 but turned down the offer as he attempted to wrestle the Bundesliga title away from Bayern Munich.

While Klopp has managed to get Liverpool back into the top four, the side is yet to end their five-year drought of silverware - but he remains determined to be successful at the club.

He said: “We have to improve, 100%. But we will. We are fine and the owners are happy. Liverpool is a fantastic club, and my aim is to win the Premier League with it.”

That target may already have to wait until next season with the Reds currently in fifth, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.